Report: Oregon Pulled 10-Year, $85M Contract Offer to Mario Cristobal Amid Miami Buzz

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If Mario Cristobal decides to spurn the University of Miami and return to Oregon, he may have cost himself tens of millions of dollars with his flirtation.

John Canzano of The Oregonianˆˆ reported Oregon pulled a 10-year, $85 million contract extension offer as Cristobal considers bolting Eugene to return home to Miami. The report says Cristobal "may have alienated" Nike co-founder Phil Knight, whose support as a booster has played a role in the Ducks' rise to national prominence.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.