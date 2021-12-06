WFT's Logan Thomas Reportedly Feared to Have Suffered Torn ACL, MCL Injuries

AP Photo/David Becker

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas "likely" suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Sunday's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Thomas will undergo more testing when Washington returns home from its trip out west.

The day started out well for the 6'6" pass-catcher. He had three receptions for 48 yards, and his one-handed grab in the back of the end zone helped give Washington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

But in the fourth quarter, Thomas shifted across the line of scrimmage on a running play by Antonio Gibson and absorbed a hit below the waist by Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Thomas had a breakout season with the WFT last year, finishing with 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns. He parlayed that into a three-year deal with the team worth $24.1 million, including $10.3 million guaranteed.

Through his first five games in 2021, the former college quarterback had 15 catches for 148 yards and two scores. He missed six games with a hamstring injury.

ESPN's John Keim noted how Thomas had 144 receiving yards inside the red zone between 2020 and 2021, the most at the tight end position. His absence will undoubtedly make life more difficult for Taylor Heinicke, especially as Washington gets closer to the end zone.

The situation is compounded by the fact Ricky Seals-Jones, Thomas' likely replacement, was out Sunday because of a hip injury.

Seals-Jones has done well enough (23 receptions, 230 yards, two touchdowns) in Thomas' place, but there's a clear drop between the two before taking the hip problem into consideration.