Raiders Rumors: Kenyan Drake Out for Season After Suffering Broken Ankle Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake reportedly suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Drake was carted off in the first half of Sunday's game after taking a big hit from a trio of Washington players on a running play. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said Drake told him his ankle was broken when he exited:

The former third-round pick also tweeted after the game that the tackle that injured him "should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar." He added, "We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let's get the priorities together."

Drake joined the Raiders during the offseason, agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $14.5 million. He entered Sunday's game having rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns in 11 contests. He also had 29 catches for 283 yards and a score.

The 27-year-old has been one of the most durable running backs in the NFL since being drafted in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games through his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. In addition, he played 14 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons between the Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals before playing 15 games for the Cards in 2020.

Drake's best season came in 2020 when he rushed for a career-high 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries. He also caught 25 passes for 137 yards.

With Drake sidelined, Jalen Richard and Peyton Barber figure to see more playing time in the coming weeks. The duo has combined for 154 yards and a touchdown on the ground and 11 catches for 76 yards.

Jacobs remains Las Vegas' top running back. He entered Sunday's game leading the team with 420 yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries, in addition to 30 catches for 198 yards.

The Raiders are 6-6 on the season, fourth in the AFC West, following Sunday's loss to Washington.