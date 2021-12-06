John Harbaugh Says Ravens Went for 2 vs. Steelers Because of BAL's CB Injuries

AP Photo/Don Wright

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after head coach John Harbaugh made the questionable decision to have his team go for two points rather than kicking what could have been a game-tying extra point with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Harbaugh told reporters after the loss that he decided to go for two points because his squad was thin at cornerback after Marlon Humphrey exited with an unspecified injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

