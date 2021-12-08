Seahawks Rumors: Jamal Adams to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery for Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Adams suffered a torn labrum, as well as "additional significant shoulder damage" in Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, Adams will require surgery that will cut his season short.

Rapoport noted that Adams injured the same shoulder last year, and it required offseason surgery.

Adams has been quite durable through his professional career, appearing in at least 12 games in each of his five seasons. He played all 16 games during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns before playing 14 in 2019 and 12 the following year.

The 26-year-old had an impressive 2020 campaign, finishing with a career-high 9.5 sacks, in addition to three passes defended, one forced fumble, 83 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits.

His 2020 performance helped him earn a four-year, $70 million deal in August, making him the highest-paid safety in football with an average annual value of $17.5 million per year.

Adams has also had a solid 2021 campaign, recording five passes defended, 87 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a career-high two interceptions. Surprisingly, Adams has not registered a sack, however.

With the LSU product unavailable, Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs and Ugo Amadi are expected to step up in the secondary. But there's not much the Seahawks can do at this point to turn things around given their 4-8 record, which ranks last in the NFC West.