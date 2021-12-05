Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown on Game-Winning TD vs. Vikings: 'Please Just Throw It'

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the game-winning touchdown from quarterback Jared Goff in Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings, giving Detroit its first win of the year.

After the game, St. Brown explained the winning play from his perspective to reporters:

"The biggest thing for me was making sure I'm in the end zone as I catch it, and as I broke in, I was wide open, actually. I was like, 'No way.' So I was looking at Jared, I was like, 'Oh, please just throw it.'"

Sunday's game-winning score was the first touchdown of St. Brown's young career.

The rookie receiver continued: "And the ball was in the air, I was like, 'This can't take any longer,' because I know the DB is coming from behind. So I was just sitting there waiting, because I couldn't really attack it. I didn't want to get back into the field of play. I want to stay in the end zone, so once I caught it, I knew the game was over, but I didn't know if the game was over-over, like walk-off over.

"I went to go celebrate, I look back, and I see Coach [Dan] Campbell walking across the field, and I was like, 'Wow, the game is over.' We don't even have to kick the PAT. So it was nice to finally get a win like that."

St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in this year's draft, led Detroit with 10 catches for 86 yards and the touchdown. Goff finished with 296 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, throwing scores to tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright. The Lions are now 1-10-1 this season.

Detroit will face the Denver Broncos (6-5) in a road matchup next Sunday.