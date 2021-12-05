Lions' Dan Campbell Dedicates Game Ball to Oxford Community in Wake of HS Shooting

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's mind was on Oxford Township, Michigan, after his team's first win of the season Sunday.

Campbell dedicated the game ball from the victory over the Minnesota Vikings to the Oxford community after the deadly shooting that happened at Oxford High School on Tuesday:

Detroit won the game 29-27 on a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play and improved to 1-10-1 on the season.

Campbell and the Lions aren't the only athletes from the state of Michigan who honored Oxford this week.

The Michigan Wolverines wore a patch during Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game with four blue hearts in recognition of the four students who were killed in the shooting: Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling and Tate Myre.

The patch also had the initials "TM" and "42" to honor Myre, who played football for his school:

Aya Elamroussi of CNN reported at least 30 shots were fired during the shooting. The attack wounded six other students and a teacher in addition to the students who were killed.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with first-degree murder and terrorism, among other charges.