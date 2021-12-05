Jalen Hurts Remains Eagles' Starting QB Despite Gardner Minshew's Performance vs. NYJ

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Jets 33-18 on Sunday with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. However, that doesn't mean the 25-year-old will be Philly's starter moving forward.

While addressing reporters after the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Jalen Hurts will remain his starting quarterback this season.

"I think he's played really good football," Sirianni said of Hurts. "There's been times where he's been one of the best in the league with the way he's moved around, made plays. ... When he's healthy and he's back, he'll be our starter."

