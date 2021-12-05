Jared Goff After Lions' 1st Win of Season: 'We've Just Been Begging for One'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions got their Christmas present a few weeks early.

The team earned its first win of the season Sunday as Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired to seal a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Goff said in his postgame interview the Lions had "just been begging for one."

