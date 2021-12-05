Jared Goff After Lions' 1st Win of Season: 'We've Just Been Begging for One'December 6, 2021
The Detroit Lions got their Christmas present a few weeks early.
The team earned its first win of the season Sunday as Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired to seal a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Goff said in his postgame interview the Lions had "just been begging for one."
"I don't know if I can put words to it right now... We've just been begging for one. When you get one, you feel what it's like to win."

Jared Goff is nearly speechless after the Lions win at the last second.
