Hero World Challenge 2021: Viktor Hovland Comes Back from 6 Strokes Down for Win

Just call Viktor Hovland the comeback kid.

Facing a six-stroke deficit heading into Sunday's final round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Hovland shot a sparkling six-under 66 to finish 18 under for the tournament and best Scottie Scheffler (-17) by one stroke.

Scheffler himself shot a 66 on Sunday, while the leader after 54 holes, Collin Morikawa, holed a shocking 76, blowing a five-stroke advantage.

