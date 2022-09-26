Lions' D'Andre Swift Out 'Some Time' with Shoulder Injury, Could Be Out Until Week 7

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift may miss time after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Swift could miss some time with the injury and might "benefit" from healing up after the team's bye week, which would mean a return in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 23.

Earlier, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Swift is not expected to need surgery on the injury and would spend time out of the lineup. He had 46 total yards (31 rushing, 15 receiving) in limited action and was largely replaced by Jamaal Williams, who took a bulk of the touches with Swift ailing.

Swift previously missed four games last season because of injury. He has been a stellar all-around back this season, totaling 308 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams stands to see an increase in snaps with Swift out of the lineup. He has totaled 197 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are strong bets to see additional action in spell of Williams. Reynolds had six carries for 13 yards Sunday against Minnesota.