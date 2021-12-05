Report: Bucs Could Cut Antonio Brown but 'No Decision Has Been Made'

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Antonio Brown's future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is reportedly in jeopardy.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "no decision has been made" regarding whether the reigning champions will bring back the wide receiver and safety Mike Edwards after their three-game suspensions come to an end.

They were suspended for misrepresenting their vaccination status and violating the league's COVID-19 protocols, and Rapoport explained one source "said it is possible the team keeps the players—with the insinuation being that it's possible they do not."

