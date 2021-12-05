Bronny James Reveals What LeBron Told Him After Win vs. His Alma Mater

Harry How/Getty Images

There were plenty of full-circle moments for the James Family when Bronny led Sierra Canyon to a 71-53 victory over St. Vincent-St. Mary on Saturday.

He just so happened to be playing against his father's alma mater at Staples Center, where his father is leading the Los Angeles Lakers on their championship pursuit. Bronny also revealed what LeBron James told him after the game.

"It felt special playing on the same court as he's played," Bronny said, per Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports. "I'm getting a lot of confidence from that, and it was a really special game for me. Afterwards, he just said he liked everything I was doing, with my poise and my pace for the game."

Playing well against his father's alma mater is nothing new for Bronny.

He is now 2-0 against St. Vincent-St. Mary after notching a clutch steal and layup in crunch time of a 59-56 win in Columbus, Ohio, two years ago as a freshman. This year's rematch drew plenty of star power, with James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Floyd Mayweather, Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Jamie Foxx among those in attendance.

They were treated to 19 points from the young James, who has assumed more offensive responsibility this season with B.J. Boston and Ziaire Williams off to the NBA.

James was one of four Trailblazers to finish in double figures alongside Shy Odom, Ramel Lloyd and Kijani Wright. It was an impressive team performance even with star player Amari Bailey sidelined by an ankle injury.

Bailey is part of UCLA's 2022 recruiting class and is a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

"Bronny has, over the last couple of weeks, taken great strides and for him to show his ability, his confidence, his poise in a game like this was amazing," Sierra Canyon head coach Andre Chevalier said. "With someone like Amari [Bailey] being out, Bronny has stepped up and showed his leadership on the court."

As for James, he will attempt to follow his son's winning ways at Staples Center on Tuesday when the Lakers host the Boston Celtics.