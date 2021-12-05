NFL Rumors: Salary Cap 'Expected to Reach' $208.2M for 2022-23 Season

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

The NFL salary cap is expected to reach $208.2 million for the 2022 season, the maximum allowable under an agreement made by ownership and the players' association.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the expected jump from this season's $182.5 million cap. The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement last year that allowed salaries to stay the same during the 2020 season despite no fans being allowed in stadiums, with the players paying back their surplus wages by smoothing them over a number of years.

The $208.2 million is the maximum allowable cap for the 2022 season under that agreement.

