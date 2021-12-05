Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Agree to New Contract amid Miami Head Coaching Rumors

AP Photo/Thomas Graning

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has decided against jumping on the latest coaching carousel.

The university announced it agreed to a new contract with Kiffin, who has led the No. 8 Rebels to a 10-2 record.

Reports previously connected Kiffin to the University of Miami, with Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida notably stating in November that the 46-year-old would leave for South Florida if the Hurricanes' job opened up.

Kiffin is staying in Oxford, however, as Ole Miss appears headed for a New Year's Six bowl amid one of the best seasons in school history.

Contract details weren't immediately disclosed, but Nick Suss of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger wrote the deal will keep Kiffin in Oxford through 2025. It's a one-year extension for Kiffin, per Suss, who added details on the coach's contract the last time he and the school agreed to a new deal last February.

"Kiffin signed his most recent extension on Feb. 28, 2021. That contract gave Kiffin a base salary of $4.5 million for 2021, plus a $500,000 retention bonus for staying in Oxford through Dec. 31. Those values increased by $250,000 each year counting the retention bonus, culminating in a contract worth $5.75 million in 2024."

Big-name coaches have made huge moves in recent days, with Lincoln Riley headed from Oklahoma to USC and Brian Kelly going from Notre Dame to LSU.

Kiffin, though, will not be the next coach to create a massive wave in the college coaching landscape.

He's in his second year in Oxford after leading the Rebels to a 5-5 record last year. The Rebels have doubled their win total despite a litany of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Despite that, Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback Matt Corral has led an explosive offense that crushed the SEC this year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kiffin has been rewarded for his team's success, and now the Rebels will look to finish the year on a high note in a likely New Year's Six bowl appearance. The latest projections from CBS Sports' Jerry Palm have Ole Miss playing Pitt in the Peach Bowl.