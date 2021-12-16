Report: Darren Waller Not Expected to Play for Raiders vs. Browns Due to Knee Injury

AP Photo/John McCoy

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller continues to struggle in his attempt to return from a knee injury.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Waller isn't expected back for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

If Waller is unable to play, this will mark his third straight game missed. He originally injured his knee in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Waller has already missed three games this season. He sat out a Week 7 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.

Upon returning after the bye in Week 8, Waller caught 20 passes for 265 yards over the next four games. The Pro Bowler had a season-high 116 yards on seven receptions against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 21.

The Raiders held Waller out of their Dec. 5 game against the Washington Football Team. He didn't practice all week due to back and knee injuries before officially being downgraded to out.

Waller is arguably the most impactful player for Las Vegas on offense. He ranks second on the team in targets (84), receptions (53), receiving yards (643) and is tied for third in touchdown catches (two).

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will continue to rely on Hunter Renfrow, who leads the team in receptions (86), yards (877) and touchdown catches (five).

Foster Moreau is going to be Las Vegas' primary tight end for the time being. He had a season-high 60 yards and one touchdown catch in the game against the Eagles when Waller was unavailable.