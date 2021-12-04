Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Says 'There May Be More Changes Coming' After Loss to Nuggets

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Knicks dropped under .500 for the first time this season after losing 113-99 to the Denver Nuggets at home Saturday.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that changes may be on the horizon:

New York already made one big change when Thibodeau inserted Alec Burks as starting point guard in favor of Kemba Walker, who is now out of the rotation.

The Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 99-90 in the first game after that move, but they've since lost three straight.

The nadir of that stretch occurred Saturday, when the Knicks let the Nuggets go 20-of-43 shooting from three-point range en route to a 21-point edge after three quarters.

The Knicks started this season 5-1 but have since dropped to 11-12 (5-8 at home). After the game, Knicks forward Julius Randle said the team had to do some soul-searching.

"We gotta look ourselves in the mirror and decide what we want the season to be," Randle said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

"I know what I want it to be. I know what the guys want it to be. But we have to commit to it."

Last year's Knicks got off to a rough start that lasted well into the second half of the season, and the team had a 25-27 record after 52 games. However, New York went 16-4 the rest of the way to finish 41-31 and earn the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks hope they'll be able to engineer a similar turnaround in 2021-22. They'll look to get back to .500 on the road Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.