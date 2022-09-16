Fantasy Alert: Alvin Kamara Questionable for Saints vs. Bucs Because of Rib Injury

AP Photo/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara's status for Week 2 is uncertain because of a rib injury he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Kamara is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's home game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 27-year-old was a limited participant in practice Wednesday but sat out Thursday and Friday.

The Saints offense has other injury problems. Backup running backs Dwayne Washington (hamstring) and Mark Ingram (ankle) are also questionable.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is listed as questionable with a back injury, though he has been able to participate on a limited basis every day this week.

Kamara missed time last season because of a knee injury suffered in the Saints' loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. The five-time Pro Bowler sat out the next four games before returning in Week 14.

Injuries were a major problem in New Orleans during the 2021 season. Michael Thomas missed the entire year with complications from offseason ankle surgery.

Winston tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Taysom Hill sustained a concussion in Week 5 and missed the subsequent two games.

Not having Kamara would create problems for the offense. He led the team last year in yards from scrimmage (1,337) and total touchdowns (nine), despite missing four games.

Kamara was limited to 38 snaps with 46 total yards on 12 touches in Week 1.

The Saints could rely heavily on Winston, assuming he plays, and the passing game if Kamara and the other backs are limited or unavailable. He played well, particularly in the second half, against Atlanta to lead a comeback 27-26 victory.