Fantasy Alert: Adrian Peterson Promoted to Seahawks' Active Roster Before 49ers Game

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Seattle Seahawks have elevated veteran running back Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Seattle signed Peterson on Wednesday amid major injury issues in its backfield. No. 1 back Chris Carson is out for the season, while both Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer missed last week's game because of injury.

That left Alex Collins and Deejay Dallas to split the rushing load against the Washington Football Team, and they could only manage 10 carries for 18 yards in defeat.

Peterson was signed this season by the Tennessee Titans after Derrick Henry landed on injured reserve with a foot injury, but he lasted just three games in Tennessee before getting waived.

In those three games, the 36-year-old Peterson didn't show much explosiveness, as he rushed for 82 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, and he caught four passes for eight yards.

Peterson's final game with the Titans was his best, though, as he rushed nine times for 40 yards against the Houston Texans.

With seven Pro Bowl nods, four All-Pro First Team selections and the 2012 NFL MVP award to his credit, Peterson is undoubtedly one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Most of his success came in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, which saw him eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season seven times and 2,000 yards on one occasion.

Since leaving Minnesota, Peterson has become something of a journeyman with stints as a member of the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Titans and Seahawks.

His most recent 1,000-yard season came in 2018 with Washington, although he was relatively effective last season in Detroit, rushing for 604 yards and seven scores as a part-time starter.

All told, Peterson has rushed for 14,902 yards and 119 touchdowns in his 15-year career, ranking him fifth and fourth in NFL history, respectively.

The Seahawks' injury report lists Collins, Penny and Homer as questionable for Sunday's game, meaning Dallas is their only fully healthy back.

Collins practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week, while Homer was a full participant daily and Penny practiced in full on Thursday and Friday.

Peterson getting elevated to the active roster could be a sign that Collins won't be good to go Sunday, as Peterson could fill the power back role Collins occupies.

There is no guarantee Peterson will be active Sunday, though, and even if he is, it would not be wise to put him in your fantasy football lineup.