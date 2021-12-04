LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, More Hornets in Health Protocols; Likely Out Several Games

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Saturday, the team announced Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported at least Ball and Rozier are "expected to miss several games":

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

