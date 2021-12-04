LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, More Hornets in Health Protocols; Likely Out Several Games

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, More Hornets in Health Protocols; Likely Out Several GamesDecember 4, 2021
Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Saturday, the team announced Saturday.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported at least Ball and Rozier are "expected to miss several games":
Ball and Rozier are expected to be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless they record two negative tests in a 24-hour period moving forward, sources said. Charlotte will be without its young star and fellow starting guard for the time being. <a href="https://t.co/6EGuscCDBI">https://t.co/6EGuscCDBI</a>
