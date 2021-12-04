Vikings' Everson Griffen Says He's Bipolar: 'I Will Be an Advocate for Mental Health'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen announced Friday night he's bipolar and will become an advocate for mental health.

Griffen called police last week saying someone was inside his home. He also made several posts on social media, including one that showed him holding a gun, that raised questions about his well-being. He eventually came out of the house and was transported to a mental health facility.

The 33-year-old NFL player posted an update Friday on Instagram:

"It's true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I'm not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers."

