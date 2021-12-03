Blazers Rumors: Tayshaun Prince Not Currently a Candidate for GM Position

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

As the Portland Trail Blazers begin their search for a new general manager, Tayshaun Prince reportedly isn't in the mix for the job right now.

Per The Athletic's Jason Quick, Prince is not considered a candidate "at this time."

Prince currently works in the Memphis Grizzlies front office as vice president of basketball affairs.

The Blazers' job came open Friday when they announced the firing of Neil Olshey after the conclusion of an independent review into allegations he created a toxic work environment by bullying and intimidating staff members.

Olshey had been their general manager since June 2012 when he replaced Chad Buchanan. Joe Cronin is currently running Portland's front office on an interim basis until a permanent hire is made.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley and New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry are expected to be considered by the Blazers.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported Prince and San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry as candidates.

The Blazers are off to an 11-12 start this season, their first under head coach Chauncey Billups.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prince and Billups spent six seasons together as teammates with the Detroit Pistons from 2002-08. They helped the franchise win the 2004 NBA Finals and reach the 2005 NBA Finals.

After retiring as a player, Prince joined the Grizzlies front office as special assistant to the general manager in August 2017. He was promoted to his current position with the club in April 2019.