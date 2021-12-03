Bears to Start Andy Dalton vs. Cardinals as Justin Fields Deals with Rib Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the second week in a row, head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday.

The Bears are set to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields is unavailable because of a rib injury. Nagy added that Nick Foles will back up Dalton.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

