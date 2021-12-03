Report: Eagles GM Less Confident in Jalen Hurts as QB Next Year Than Team Owner

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie believes Jalen Hurts can be the team's quarterback of the future, general manager Howie Roseman is reportedly "less confident" in the 23-year-old as the team's starting QB next season, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The report comes after Hurts tossed three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants during Week 12.

Hurts, a 2020 second-round pick, has been inconsistent this season, leading the Eagles to a 5-7 record. The Alabama and Oklahoma product has particularly struggled in the passing game, completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,435 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

However, it's not hard to see why Lurie and Roseman appear to be split on Hurts.

The young signal-caller has been impressive on the ground, rushing for 695 yards and eight scores on 122 carries. He has thrived in a rushing offense that has been tailored to him, and an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic that Hurts is "hard to defend and the most athletic player on the field."

It should also be noted that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported before Sunday's road loss to the Giants that Hurts had the Eagles encouraged by his progress, making them less likely to pursue a big-name QB such as Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. So, Roseman's reported feelings could be reactionary.

If the Eagles do want to move on from Hurts after the 2021 campaign, they could try to trade for one of those aforementioned quarterbacks. However, Philly also has three 2022 first-round draft picks and could use one to select a signal-caller.

While there's not necessarily a top talent among the QBs expected to be available in the upcoming draft, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and North Carolina's Sam Howell represent intriguing options.

Still, Hurts has five more games to impress Lurie and Roseman, in addition to a possible postseason appearance. If he can put together a convincing performance over the final stretch, maybe it will be enough to secure his job for 2022.