Carl Nassib, NFL Players to Support Charities with 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Carl Nassib, NFL Players to Support Charities with 'My Cause, My Cleats' CampaignDecember 4, 2021
Ahead of this weekend's slate of NFL games for Week 13, several teams and players showed off the cleats they will be wearing as parts of the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.
Since 2015, My Cause, My Cleats has allowed NFL players to wear customized cleats during games once per season in an effort to raise awareness and funds for various charities and causes.
Notably, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib will wear rainbow cleats Sunday against the Washington Football Team in support of The Trevor Project and the LGBTQ+ community:
Earlier this year, Nassib came out publicly as gay, and he later became the first out gay player to appear in an NFL regular-season game.
In addition to Nassib's footwear, here is a look at some other cleats that will be worn this weekend in the name of charitable endeavors:
Davis Mills @Millsions
For my first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> this Sunday, I’m representing <a href="https://twitter.com/YMCAHouston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YMCAHouston</a>. Looking forward to helping make a big impact with great community organizations in Houston, my new home. <a href="https://t.co/34SHaSoZLP">pic.twitter.com/34SHaSoZLP</a>
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
.<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> is looking to help young women reach their potential in sports and life by representing the <a href="https://twitter.com/WomensSportsFdn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WomensSportsFdn</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a>. <a href="https://t.co/rsYtJXwFh1">pic.twitter.com/rsYtJXwFh1</a>
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Rodney_McLeod4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rodney_McLeod4</a> is empowering youth by representing his foundation, Change Our Future, for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a>. <a href="https://t.co/EYaiuIh7oQ">pic.twitter.com/EYaiuIh7oQ</a>
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
.<a href="https://twitter.com/LaneJohnson65?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaneJohnson65</a> is looking to help combat veterans and pro athletes adjust to life after the uniform comes off by representing <a href="https://twitter.com/VetsandPlayers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VetsandPlayers</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a>. <a href="https://t.co/RouQc3w9lY">pic.twitter.com/RouQc3w9lY</a>
Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles
.<a href="https://twitter.com/jake_elliott22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jake_elliott22</a> is bringing awareness to the plight of homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs in the Philly area by representing Street Tails Animal Rescue for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a>. <a href="https://t.co/6D7uua5Me4">pic.twitter.com/6D7uua5Me4</a>
Mike White @MikeWhiteQB
Honored to be supporting <a href="https://twitter.com/SpecialOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SpecialOlympics</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> 💪 <a href="https://t.co/03d5QZzfFb">pic.twitter.com/03d5QZzfFb</a>
Jacksonville Jaguars @Jaguars
Every pair has a purpose.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/S9nHBTor7w">pic.twitter.com/S9nHBTor7w</a>
Rams Community @RamsCommunity
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> campaign gives our players an opportunity to showcase the causes they believe in. <br><br>See these cleats in action this Sunday at SoFi Stadium!<br><br>Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/NAfItcGIBp">https://t.co/NAfItcGIBp</a> <a href="https://t.co/eqatAFVD1G">pic.twitter.com/eqatAFVD1G</a>
Khalil Herbert @JuiceHerbert
My MCMC this year representing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCole?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCole</a>🎗! <a href="https://twitter.com/ShandaUTSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShandaUTSA</a> thank you for allowing me to represent Cole this Sunday with these cleats. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightChildhoodCancer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightChildhoodCancer</a> <a href="https://t.co/3lZB8IHdmf">pic.twitter.com/3lZB8IHdmf</a>
Laken Tomlinson @laken77
Throughout my NFL career I’ve always been an advocate for mental health. I’m proud to once again represent <a href="https://twitter.com/NAMICommunicate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NAMICommunicate</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> <a href="https://t.co/31A2slEMSa">pic.twitter.com/31A2slEMSa</a>
Set The Expectation @STEnonprofit
We are honored to have Washington Football Team DE <a href="https://twitter.com/jacsw3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jacsw3</a> wear his customized teal and purple Set The Expectation cleats for this Sunday’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyCauseMyCleats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyCauseMyCleats</a> game. <br><br>James is raising awareness that sexual assault and physical violence are never okay. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SetTheExpectation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SetTheExpectation</a> <a href="https://t.co/2063C0n5uf">pic.twitter.com/2063C0n5uf</a>
Among the hundreds of charities that will be represented and showcased by NFL players in Week 13 are the ALS Association, the YMCA, the Special Olympics and the V Foundation.