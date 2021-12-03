Carl Nassib, NFL Players to Support Charities with 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Ahead of this weekend's slate of NFL games for Week 13, several teams and players showed off the cleats they will be wearing as parts of the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

Since 2015, My Cause, My Cleats has allowed NFL players to wear customized cleats during games once per season in an effort to raise awareness and funds for various charities and causes.

Notably, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib will wear rainbow cleats Sunday against the Washington Football Team in support of The Trevor Project and the LGBTQ+ community:

Earlier this year, Nassib came out publicly as gay, and he later became the first out gay player to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

In addition to Nassib's footwear, here is a look at some other cleats that will be worn this weekend in the name of charitable endeavors:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Among the hundreds of charities that will be represented and showcased by NFL players in Week 13 are the ALS Association, the YMCA, the Special Olympics and the V Foundation.