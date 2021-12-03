Mark Turgeon Mutually Parts Ways With Maryland as Head Coach After 10 Seasons

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The University of Maryland and head men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday that they have mutually agreed to part ways.

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans released the following statement regarding the decision:

"After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland Men's Basketball program. He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor. ... He's a great coach and a great person, and I wish Mark, his wife Ann and his entire family all the best in the next chapter of their lives."

Turgeon also commented on the move, saying:

"After several in-depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball. I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.

"Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you. It has truly been an honor to be the men's basketball coach at the University of Maryland."

Turgeon was in the midst of his 11th season with the Terrapins prior to departing. Maryland is 5-3 so far this season, and Turgeon leaves College Park with an overall record of 226-116 with the program.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

