Report: Iowa State's Matt Campbell Not a Candidate for Oklahoma Head Coaching Job

David K Purdy/Getty Images

As Oklahoma continues to search for a new head coach, Iowa State's Matt Campbell reportedly won't be getting the job.

Per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Campbell is not a candidate for the Sooners gig.

Forde noted that Oklahoma's search "has gone quiet," with the school possibly waiting for at least one person whose team is playing this weekend. He did cited Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Nevada head coach Jay Norvell as two who could be in the mix.

