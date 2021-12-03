Bruce Arians Says No Decision Made on Antonio Brown's Future After Fake Vaccine Card

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has yet to make any determination regarding the future of wide receiver Antonio Brown with the team.

Following the NFL handing Brown a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status Thursday, Arians said Friday that he will address Brown when his suspension ends, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The NFL suspended Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards for three games as well for the same reason.

Brown's suspension came on the heels of his former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, saying last month that Brown had acquired a fake vaccination card.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.