UFC's Geoff Neal Arrested on DWI, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon Charges

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC fighter Geoff Neal faces two misdemeanor charges after being arrested in Texas on Thanksgiving Day.

Per the Collin County Sheriff’s Office document obtained by Simon Samano of MMA Junkie, Neal was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon after being arrested at 3:47 a.m. ET on Nov. 25.

Neal was booked into jail but was released later in the day after posting bail.

"UFC is aware of the recent situation involving Geoff Neal," the UFC said in a statement to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "The organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details. Neal's bout at UFC 269 on December 11th remains as scheduled."

Brandon Barnett, Neal's attorney, told Raimondi he believes the charges against his client will be dropped because his client volunteered for a blood test that they believe will prove his blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit.

"If it turns out he was not legally intoxicated—which we expect the blood test will show— there won't be a gun charge, either," Barnett said.

According to Barnett, the blood-test results could take anywhere from six weeks to six months to get back.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Neal's arrest came during the 31-year-old's preparation to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.

UFC signed Neal in 2017 after his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series. He defeated Chase Waldon by first-round TKO on the show.

Neal has had seven fights since joining the promotion. He has lost his last two bouts after winning five straight to begin his UFC tenure. The Texas native has a 13-4 overall record in his MMA career.