Taysom Hill's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Saints' Loss vs. Cowboys

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill made his first start of the season in Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints suffered their fifth straight loss, 27-17, to fall to 5-7.

Hill completed 19-of-41 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 101 rush yards on 11 carries. So how should fantasy football owners view Hill moving forward this season?

Hill flashed his arm talent a couple of times with some nice throws early on. He found Lil'Jordan Humphrey wide open for a touchdown in the second quarter.

But Hill later suffered an injury to his throwing hand, causing him to play with his fingers wrapped for the rest of the game. That might've been a factor in his subpar completion percentage of 46.3.

Hill is known for his dual-threat ability, but New Orleans didn't play to his strengths to start the game. In the first half, he had just two carries for 12 yards. He followed with seven carries for 75 yards in the third quarter alone.

With New Orleans trailing in the fourth quarter, the Saints once again tried to focus on the passing attack. But Hill threw bad interceptions on back-to-back-to-back possessions, including a pick-six to defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.

Hill's day was salvaged by a garbage-time 70-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris, capping one of the most unique fantasy performances by a quarterback in recent memory.

The boom-or-bust nature of Hill's play is hard to trust. His rushing yards give him a boost in fantasy production, but it doesn't mean much if he doesn't reach the end zone. It's also hard to expect him to consistently put up big numbers through the air.

Hill is not a dependable fantasy option and shouldn't be looked at as more than a QB2. Fantasy owners in two-quarterback leagues can give him a look and consider him a plug-and-play option if he has a favorable matchup. But in all other formats, he should be viewed as a backup player to stash on your bench.