Report: Gennady Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata Postponed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The Dec. 29 unification bout between IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and WBA Super middleweight champion Ryota Murata has been postponed due to new COVID-19 restrictions in Japan that prohibit foreign visitors, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

The bout was supposed to be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. It was also reportedly worth £100 million, making it one of the biggest fights in Japanese history. The new plan is for the fight to be rescheduled for next year, Coppinger adds.

Golovkin was particularly excited for the fight, frequently posting countdowns on social media:

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) was set to return to the ring after he regained his IBF middleweight title in 2019 with a unanimous-decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko. However, he has not fought since December 2020 when he had four knockdowns against undefeated Kamil Szeremeta en route to a record 21st successful middleweight title defense.

Murata (16-2, 13 KOs), meanwhile, defeated Emanuele Blandamura via eighth-round TKO in April 2018 to defend his WBA middleweight title. However, he lost the title to Rob Brant via unanimous decision in October 2018 before stopping Brant in the second round of a July 2019 bout to reclaim the title.

However, Murata hasn't fought since December 2019 when he defeated Steven Butler via fifth-round TKO to hold onto his WBA title.

Murata rose to fame in Japan after capturing a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. It was the country's first gold medal in boxing since Takao Sakurai won in 1964. Golovkin has also found success at the Olympics, winning silver at the 2004 Athens Games.