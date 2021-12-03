Adrian Peterson Says Seahawks' Offense 'Fits My Style' More Than Titans Scheme

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson said his new team's scheme fits him better than the one run by the Tennessee Titans, who cut the 15-year NFL veteran on Nov. 23 after just three weeks with the team.

"This style offense and how their run game is, it kind of fits my style a little more than I would say Tennessee," Peterson said regarding the Seahawks' scheme, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "So I think it'll be an easy adjustment for me."

Peterson gained 82 rushing yards on 27 carries for the Titans, who signed him after No. 1 running back Derrick Henry went on injured reserve with a Jones fracture.

Tennessee ultimately decided to go in a different direction and is now rolling with a committee between Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman while Jeremy McNichols recovers from a concussion.

Peterson joins a 3-8 Seahawks team that is shorthanded in the backfield, with former starter Chris Carson out for the year following season-ending neck surgery.

He has one of the best running back resumes in NFL history with seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pro appearances, the 2012 NFL MVP award, 17,376 yards from scrimmage and 125 touchdowns since entering the league with the Minnesota Vikings in 2007.

At age 36, Peterson's best days are behind him, but he feels like he has something to prove and was ready to get going before being released.

"I don't really feel like I showed too much in Tennessee," Peterson said. "But before I got released, I was feeling my legs were back under me. I felt like going into the Patriots [game last week], that was the week I was going to be able to blossom, and unfortunately, I got released."

Seattle struggled rushing in a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday, with running backs Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas combining for 10 carries and 18 yards. Quarterback Russell Wilson led the team with 16 rushing yards.

Peterson will likely get his chances, especially with the three-win Seahawks desperate to try anything with their season on life support.

Seattle's next game is at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m ET.