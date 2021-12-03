Warriors' Steve Kerr Says It's 'A Matter of Weeks' Before Klay Thompson Returns

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is nearing his return.

Head coach Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto Thursday that it's a "matter of weeks" before the five-time All-Star returns from a torn Achilles that cost him the entire 2020-21 season and the beginning of this year.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, which led to him missing the 2019-20 season. He then suffered the torn Achilles during a Nov. 18, 2020, preseason workout.

Thompson, who turns 32 in February, averaged 21.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting (40.2 percent from three-point range) during the 2018-19 season.

He helped the Warriors win their fifth straight Western Conference title, a period that included three NBA Finals titles.

Signs are all pointing to Thompson's return, with the Warriors announcing that the shooting guard had been assigned to the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz on Nov. 28.

One week prior to that announcement, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Thompson was "trending toward a potential return the week before Christmas Day" after being cleared to be a "full-time participant in all future Warriors’ practices."

The Warriors have three games in the seven days prior to Christmas: a Dec. 18 road matchup with the Toronto Raptors, a Dec. 20 home game against the Sacramento Kings and another home matchup on Dec. 23 versus the Memphis Grizzlies. That stretch leads to a Christmas Day showdown at the Phoenix Suns.

Regardless of the exact date, Thompson is close to rejoining a Warriors team that is tied with the Suns atop the NBA standings with an 18-3 record.

Adding Thompson back in the mix, even if it's on a limited basis to start after he missed two years, only makes the Warriors more formidable as they search for their fourth NBA championship since 2015.