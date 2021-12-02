Bill Belichick Praises 'Remarkable' Josh Allen Ahead of Patriots vs. Bills

AP Photo/Stew Milne

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not known for praising his opponents, but he gushed about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ahead of Monday night's matchup.

"It's just remarkable how good he has become,” Belichick said, per Boston.com. "Last year, this year's built on that. What it was when he came into the league. But he's just made tremendous improvement. Has a lot of command of the offense."

In his fourth year in the NFL, Allen has blossomed into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He's thrown for 3,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season while leading the Bills to a 7-4 record.

Monday will be the first meeting of the season between New England (8-4) and Buffalo.