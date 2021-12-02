Cardinals Rumors: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins in Line for Injury Returns vs. Bears

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are in line to return from injury for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, barring any setbacks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Murray has been out since Week 9 with an ankle injury, while Hopkins has also been sidelined since then with a hamstring ailment.

Both Murray and Hopkins suffered their injuries in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters earlier this week he's taking a cautious approach with their return to the field.

"We want to make sure they feel good and kind of ease them back into the week," Kingsbury said.

Murray had been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL before his injury. The 24-year-old completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions in eight games. He also ran for 147 yards and three scores.

Hopkins had also been very effective through the first eight weeks, catching 35 passes for 486 yards and seven touchdowns on 49 targets.

With both players out, the Cardinals went 2-1, defeating the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks with Colt McCoy at quarterback. In three games as the starter, McCoy completed 75.6 percent of his passes for 684 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Arizona's only loss with McCoy came in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. In addition, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore saw an uptick in utilization with Hopkins sidelined.

It's not surprising the Cardinals decided to take a cautious approach with both Murray and Hopkins, especially considering they are still first place in the NFC West with a 9-2 record. There was no reason to rush either player back before the team's bye week.

A win over the Bears on Sunday would give Arizona a commanding lead in the division entering the final stretch of the season.