Bob Stoops to Be Paid $325K as Oklahoma's Interim HC Despite Refusing Contract

When he accepted the position to become the Oklahoma Sooners' interim football coach, Bob Stoops was prepared to do his job for free.

According to The Athletic's Jason Kersey, Oklahoma president Jason Harroz said Stoops "twice refused" to be paid but the school decided to pay him anyway. Stoops is set to make $325K for his time leading the Sooners.

Stoops is replacing Lincoln Riley, who accepted the head coaching position at USC on Sunday. Stoops previously served as head coach of Oklahoma from 1999 to 2016, leading the Sooners to 10 Big 12 championships and a national title in 2000. Oklahoma had a record of 190-48 in 18 seasons under Stoops.

Stoops will coach Oklahoma (10-2) in its bowl game, but the school is seeking a permanent replacement for Riley. Per Kersey, Harroz said, "The search is proceeding at pace. Recruiting is taking place. … [Athletic director] Joe Castiglione is engaged in the search process. … It is proceeding and proceeding well."

Oklahoma is ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Sooners fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State in Saturday's regular-season finale, missing out on a spot in this year's Big 12 title game.

Since Riley's departure, Oklahoma has lost commitments from multiple recruits. Five-star athlete Makai Lemon de-committed from the Sooners on Tuesday.

Malachi Nelson, who is ranked as the No. 2 overall player and No. 2 quarterback prospect in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite rankings, announced Tuesday that he is following Riley to USC. Running back Raleek Brown did the same Thursday. Both players had previously committed to Oklahoma.