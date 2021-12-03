Dak Prescott, Cowboys Bounce Back with Win over Taysom Hill, Saints on TNF

AP Photo/Brett Duke

The Dallas Cowboys got the win they needed as the season enters the stretch run.

Dallas defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-17 in Thursday's NFC showdown at Caesars Superdome. Tony Pollard's long run and the defense led the way for the victors, who improved to 8-4 by snapping a two-game losing streak and rough stretch that saw them go 1-3 in the previous four weeks

They are still comfortably ahead of the 5-6 Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

Taysom Hill threw two touchdowns but also had four interceptions for the Saints, who dropped to 5-7 with their fifth consecutive loss and missed an opportunity to move into the final NFC wild-card spot with a win.

Notable Player Stats

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: 26-of-40 passing for 238 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: 7 carries for 71 yards, 1 TD

Taysom Hill, QB, NO: 19-of-41 passing for 264 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs; 11 carries for 101 yards

Deonte Harris, WR, NO: 4 catches for 96 yards, 1 TD

What's Next?

Both teams are on the road in Week 14 when the Cowboys face the Washington Football Team and the Saints play the New York Jets.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

