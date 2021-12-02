UFC's Nate Diaz Says He Won't Fight Khamzat Chimaev: 'Don't Disrespect Me Like That'

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nate Diaz apparently has no interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Despite being called out by Chimaev and UFC president Dana White trying to book the match, Diaz told TMZ Sports it's disrespectful to put him against such an inexperienced fighter.

"They're coming at me with [Khamzat], and I'm like, 'Hold on, don't disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.' I'm cool, you got four fights in the UFC. Don't even talk my name," Diaz said.

Chimaev has won his first four fights since debuting in UFC last July. The Russian has ascended to No. 11 in the welterweight rankings, which puts him higher than the unranked Diaz, who has lost three of his last four bouts.

White recently said he feels like fighters are ducking Chimaev.

"Nobody wants to fight this guy," White said on the Jim Rome Podcast. "Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody's trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don't blame them. But at the end of the day when you're a professional fighter—this is what you do—you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity."

Diaz has never been one to duck a fight, becoming one of the most popular fighters in UFC history because of his incredible toughness. The 36-year-old's last fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 saw him take four rounds worth of punishment before nearly knocking out Edwards with a flurry of punches in the fifth round.

Chimaev has been an unstoppable force since starting his MMA career. Seven of his 10 fights have ended in one round, and none have gone past the 1:15 mark in the second round.

It's hard to say Diaz is ducking any opponent, but it's far from a disrespectful idea to put the two in an Octagon and let the fists fly.