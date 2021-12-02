Tom Brady Enters Top 5 of 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Voting; Jonathan Taylor Remains No. 1

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has joined the top five in the latest round of 2022 Pro Bowl voting.

Brady checked in at No. 5 this week with 111,716 total votes. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor still leads the pack with 126,381 votes, followed by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

The top four vote-getters remain the same from last week's initial update, but the order has been changed slightly. Kupp (80,673) was slightly ahead of Kelce (79,910) as of Nov. 23.

Brady moving into the top five bumped Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out of that group. Diggs was only 427 votes behind Garrett one week ago. The 23-year-old leads the NFL with eight interceptions, though only one of them has come in the past five games.

Taylor has ascended to superstardom this season after a strong rookie campaign in 2020. The Wisconsin alum is leading the league in rushing yards (1,205), yards from scrimmage (1,541), rushing touchdowns (14) and total touchdowns (16).

After recording one 100-yard rushing game in the first five weeks, Taylor is averaging 125.4 rushing yards per contest in the past seven games. He has run for at least 100 yards five times during that span.

Brady's ascent into the top five comes as he is in the midst of another dominant season. The 44-year-old leads all quarterbacks in completions (309), attempts (457) and touchdown passes (30) for the Bucs.

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl will continue until Dec. 16. The final rosters will be determined by a combination of fan, coaches and players vote.

Rosters will be announced on Dec. 20. The Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.