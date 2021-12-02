X

    J.J. Watt Rumors: Cardinals Star Could Return from Shoulder Injury for AZ Playoff Run

    Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt could reportedly return from shoulder surgery for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl if the team makes a deep playoff run.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show:

    Is JJ Watt coming back for a playoff run??<br><br>"There is a realistic chance that he comes back if the Arizona Cardinals keep winning" ~<a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatMcAfeeShowLIVE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE</a> <a href="https://t.co/pr21XRzfSa">pic.twitter.com/pr21XRzfSa</a>

