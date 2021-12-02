J.J. Watt Rumors: Cardinals Star Could Return from Shoulder Injury for AZ Playoff Run

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt could reportedly return from shoulder surgery for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl if the team makes a deep playoff run.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.