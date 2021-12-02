Report: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic UFC Fight Being Finalized for 2022

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Jan Blachowicz is ready to get back in the Octagon.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has agreed to fight Aleksandar Rakic next year, per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani (via Brett Okamoto of ESPN). The fight will main-event the UFC Fight Night event March 26.

Blachowicz lost his light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in October. It's likely he views the matchup with Rakic as a precursor to a rematch.

Blachowicz appeared on The MMA Hour on Monday and said he should not have fought that night:

"Everything goes wrong, you know. I shouldn't fight that night, but what can I do? I can just back to the training, back to the gym, train harder. And then try to get the belt back, you know. And that's it. I am not gonna be sad, I am not gonna be thinking about the fight because I don't want to waste my life about something like this. I think about the fight, why it goes wrong, but I don't waste time for to be sad, and you know, I will not hide under the bed and cry."

Rakic has not fought since defeating Thiago Santos via unanimous decision at UFC 259 in March. The 29-year-old has lost once in seven fights since joining UFC in 2017, though this will be only his second main event bout.

Blachowicz's loss to Teixeira was a surprise given his rise to prominence. His five-round domination of Israel Adesanya in March handed the Nigerian star his first career MMA loss and set up Blachowicz as the face of Dana White's 205-pound division in the absence of Jon Jones.

If he gets a win over Rakic, he could be in the driver's seat to wrest control of the championship.