HSBB Player Charged with Felony After Punching Opponent in Handshake Line

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Carlisle High School basketball player Carter Prenosil was arrested Wednesday in Iowa and charged with a felony count of willful injury—causing serious injury after allegedly punching an opponent from Nevada High School during the postgame handshake line Tuesday night.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Prenosil's first court date in the case is scheduled for Dec. 13. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Court documents state Prenosil threw an "unwarranted punch" toward the Nevada player, Ty Dittmer, who suffered a concussion and required four stitches because of a cut on his mouth, per TMZ.

Carlisle student JayJay Noring, who attended the game, told KCCI the players had "traded insults" during the contest.

"He said something during the game that Carter didn't like so at the end, Carter went up and finished it. Which was a little way too beyond if you ask me. He didn't have to go that far," Noring said.

The superintendents from both school districts released statements to KCCI.

"This is without question an unfortunate incident that is not representative of the school culture that exists in Carlisle Community School District," Carlisle's Bryce Amos said. "I want to make it clear that this type of conduct is not tolerated at Carlisle CSD."

Nevada's Dr. Steve Gray added: "It was a very unfortunate and disturbing situation. Fortunately, it sounds like our student-athlete is going to be alright. I'm very appreciative of the response of our coaches and players, as well as the Carlisle administration, for quickly de-escalating the situation."

The Iowa High School Athletic Association is also investigating the matter.

Both teams are still tentatively scheduled to continue their 2021-22 seasons Friday night. Carlisle is set to visit North Polk High School, while Nevada is slated for a road game against PCM High School.