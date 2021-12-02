Tiger Woods Shown Taking Full Practice Swings on Video at 2021 Hero World Challenge

AP Photo/Doug Ferguson

Before the start of the 2021 Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was out on the course taking full practice swings.

The PGA Tour tweeted out video of Woods hitting golf balls from Wednesday night:

Thursday's practice session comes on the heels of Woods tweeting out a video of himself hitting with an iron on Nov. 21 that was captioned "making progress."

There's no indication at this point when Woods might return to play an official PGA Tour event. He is still in the process of recovering from a single-car crash in February that required emergency surgery to repair compound fractures in the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

In a Nov. 29 interview with Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest, Woods said he will "never" be a full-time player on the PGA Tour again.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," he explained.

Woods is currently in the Bahamas to host the Hero World Challenge. The tournament, which benefits his charity foundation, began on Thursday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 45-year-old's last tournament appearance was at the Masters in November 2020. He finished 38th overall.