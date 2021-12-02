Former UFC Champion Nicco Montano Says She Was Hospitalized After Assault in Hotel

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano said Thursday that she was hospitalized after a man attacked her in an Austin, Texas, hotel room early Tuesday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, Montano described the harrowing experience on social media, writing:

"Tonight [he] stood on my neck and stomped my face [and then] kept kicking me and shoving my hair into his fist and the corner of the bed frame.

"I got away for a second to run down the hall (naked) screaming for my life as he tried to drag me back by my hair. Luckily someone from the hotel heard my screams and came to my rescue."

Montano's manager, Ricky Kottenstette, told TMZ Sports that the man who attacked her did so after becoming jealous over something that happened while having drinks at the hotel bar.

Kottenstette said Montano's medical tests and scans showed no serious injuries and she has been released from the hospital and returned home to New Mexico.

Additionally, Kottenstette said Montano spoke to police while at the hospital. The Austin Police Department told TMZ it took a report for "an alleged assault with injury, family violence" and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The 32-year-old Montano is best known for being the first person to ever hold the UFC women's flyweight title, which she won by beating Roxanne Modafferi in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 26 in 2017.

Since that victory, Montano has had several fights canceled because of injuries and inability to make weight. As a result, she was stripped of the flyweight title in 2018.

Her only bout since winning the title came at UFC Fight Night in July 2019, which she lost to Julianna Pena by unanimous decision.

Subsequent fights against Macy Chiasson, Julia Avila, Karol Rosa and Wu Yanan were called off for various reasons, leading to Montano's release from UFC in August.

All told, Montano owns a career professional record of 4-3 with two of those victories coming by way of knockout.