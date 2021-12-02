Davis Cup Finals 2021: Semifinals Bracket After Quarterfinals Results

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With three of the four spots sewn up, the spotlight turned toward the Russian Tennis Federation and Sweden to finalize the semifinals for the 2021 Davis Cup in Madrid.

Croatia, Germany and Serbia are already through to the next round, with the Germans meeting the winner of Thursday's contest.

Thursday Results

Andrey Rublev (RTF) def. Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(3)

Daniil Medvedev (RTF) def. Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-4, 6-4

2021 Davis Cup Schedule

Friday, Dec. 3: Croatia vs. Serbia

Saturday, Dec. 4: Russian Tennis Federation vs. Germany

Sunday, Dec. 5: Top-Half Finalist vs. Bottom-Half Finalist

Recap

Russia drew first blood thanks to Andrey Rublev's three-set victory over Elias Ymer in Thursday's opening match.

Serving in the fourth game, Rublev saved a break-point opportunity to level the first set at four games apiece. He then broke Ymer's serve in the next game to go up 3-2 and capitalized on one of his two break chances to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

It was a far different story in the second set as Rublev fell behind 0-40 on serve in the second game. While the Russian battled back, Ymer sealed the break on his fourth try.

That set the tone for a set in which neither player excelled on serve. Rublev in particular struggled, winning 57 percent of his first serves and 50 percent of his second-service points.

Ymer, on the other hand, had five aces eight fewer unforced errors to narrowly claim the set and force a decisive third frame.

The third set was yet another change of pace as Ymer and Rublev held serve in each of the 12 games before the tiebreaker. The latter was left ruing his inability to convert any of his seven break-point opportunities.

In the tiebreaker, Rublev quickly seized a 3-1 lead and didn't look back.

Daniil Medvedev didn't need a dramatic finish as he sent Russia to the semifinals with a straight-set win over Mikael Ymer that required 72 minutes.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion earned a critical break to go ahead 5-4 in the first set and recovered after two straight double faults to hold serve and put Sweden on the ropes.

Ymer quickly dug himself into a 2-5 hole in the second set. He attempted to mount a comeback and won the next two games, but Medvedev shut the door at 5-4 and sealed Russia's quarterfinal triumph.

The Russians will be looking to qualify for the final for the first time since 2007, when they lost 4-1 to the United States. They overcame Argentina in the previous year's final for their second and last Davis Cup title.