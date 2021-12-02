Conor McGregor Donates $11K Toward Paralysis Treatment for MMA Fighter Ian Coughlan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

UFC superstar Conor McGregor donated €10,000 ($11,323) to a GoFundMe set up to help MMA fighter Ian Coughlan seek treatment options after he was paralyzed in a July training accident.

TMZ Sports noted McGregor also promoted an upcoming event featuring his coach, John Kavanagh, on Dec. 18 that will benefit Coughlan:

Rayna Coughlan, who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser, wrote they are trying to raise €73,000 ($82,651) so Ian can travel to Germany for stem cell and HAL (hybrid assistive limb) treatments:

"The doctors are confident that they will have Ian walking again, but at a bare minimum, the treatment will enable him to regain some independence.

"Ian is a fighter at heart, he is driven, he is ambitious and he has a fire in his soul that is burning stronger than ever before. He has an abundance of life to live, he has a lot to give and he needs us to help him in this most important fight of his life."

Coughlan, 29, posted a 4-1 MMA record in the amateur ranks before turning professional in 2018. His pro record stood at 1-1, with his most recent fight taking place on the Bellator 227 card in September 2019.

He continues to receive treatment at Ireland's National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin while awaiting a potential move to Germany.