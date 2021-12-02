X

    Conor McGregor Donates $11K Toward Paralysis Treatment for MMA Fighter Ian Coughlan

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVDecember 2, 2021

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

    UFC superstar Conor McGregor donated €10,000 ($11,323) to a GoFundMe set up to help MMA fighter Ian Coughlan seek treatment options after he was paralyzed in a July training accident.

    TMZ Sports noted McGregor also promoted an upcoming event featuring his coach, John Kavanagh, on Dec. 18 that will benefit Coughlan:

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland. <br>Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ <a href="https://t.co/RipsCbKRIv">https://t.co/RipsCbKRIv</a>

    Rayna Coughlan, who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser, wrote they are trying to raise €73,000 ($82,651) so Ian can travel to Germany for stem cell and HAL (hybrid assistive limb) treatments:

    "The doctors are confident that they will have Ian walking again, but at a bare minimum, the treatment will enable him to regain some independence.
    "Ian is a fighter at heart, he is driven, he is ambitious and he has a fire in his soul that is burning stronger than ever before. He has an abundance of life to live, he has a lot to give and he needs us to help him in this most important fight of his life."

    Coughlan, 29, posted a 4-1 MMA record in the amateur ranks before turning professional in 2018. His pro record stood at 1-1, with his most recent fight taking place on the Bellator 227 card in September 2019.

    He continues to receive treatment at Ireland's National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin while awaiting a potential move to Germany.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.