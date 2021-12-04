Darren Waller Ruled Out for Raiders vs. WFT with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out Saturday for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team because of a back/knee injury.

The Pro Bowler has been hampered by injuries all season. He missed a Week 7 matchup with knee and ankle issues, and he suffered a strained IT band in his knee against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Waller had registered two receptions for 33 yards before exiting the Dallas game in the first half, and Vegas went on to pull off a 36-33 overtime win on the road.

When Waller has been in the lineup, his stats have been solid but nowhere near his 2020 level of performance. He has 53 receptions for 643 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Last season was by far the best of his career, eclipsing a 2019 campaign that saw him finish with 90 receptions and 1,145 yards.

Aside from Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Waller was easily the best tight end in football last season, setting career highs with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Waller is quarterback Derek Carr's most dynamic target, and he will be sorely missed until he is able to return.

Foster Moreau will see a majority of the snaps at tight end with Waller out. The 24-year-old has 12 receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Carr is also likely to focus heavily on wide receivers Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones in the passing game, as well as DeSean Jackson if he is able to play.