Kris Bryant Rumors: Mets, Angels, Padres, Astros, Phillies Among Interested Teams

There is reportedly no shortage of suitors for free agent Kris Bryant.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros are among the teams that have expressed interest or checked in on the former Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants star.

Heyman also noted Bryant is not opposed to waiting to sign a deal until after a potential work stoppage that could start Thursday even though his "market is really starting to move."

The 29-year-old is in his prime, and one look at his list of accomplishments highlights why so many teams are interested in adding him to their lineup.

Bryant wasted no time making an immediate impact as the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in his first season. From there, he helped lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series title as the NL MVP in his second season and is now a four-time All-Star.

He is also versatile enough to play third base, first base or in the outfield, making him all the more appealing for teams with a variety of holes in their lineup.

A number of those teams that are apparently interested jump out for different reasons.

The Padres were arguably the most disappointing team in the league last season after making a number of moves and are surely looking to improve in a National League West that also includes the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels are managed by Joe Maddon, who was Bryant's manager when he won a World Series in Chicago.

The Mets are clearly looking to compete in 2022 after adding Max Scherzer and Starling Marte, and Bryant would be a major addition in the National League East race that also features the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Whichever team eventually signs Bryant will have one of the best free agents of the entire offseason in his prime.