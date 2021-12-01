Blake Griffin Discusses Being Dropped from Nets' Rotation: I Didn't See It Coming

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Blake Griffin says he understands being benched in favor of LaMarcus Aldridge but did not expect to be jettisoned from the rotation entirely.

“Being completely out of (the rotation) though? I didn’t necessarily see that coming,” Griffin said, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “But that’s not my decision. As players it’s our job to do whatever coaches see best so at this point that’s what it is.”

Griffin has not played in the Nets' last three games despite being fully healthy. Aldridge took his place in the starting lineup, while James Johnson and Paul Millsap have been getting minutes off the bench.

