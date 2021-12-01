Cowboys News: Former Giants HC Ben McAdoo to Assume Coaching Role for Saints Game

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo will join the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported McAdoo will be in the coaches' booth for the matchup amid the coaching staff's issues with COVID-19.

Dallas will be without head coach Mike McCarthy, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Cowboys have lost two straight games and three of their last four after a 6-1 start. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve as the head coach.

McAdoo, who has been serving as a consultant for the Cowboys, most recently was the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach in 2020. He previously served as a longtime offensive assistant for the Green Bay Packers (2006 to 2013) and then the offensive coordinator for the Giants (2014 to 2015) before a two-year stint as the Giants' head coach.

The 44-year-old went 13-15 during his tenure in New York, making the playoffs in 2016 before being fired 12 games into the 2017 season after a 2-10 start. McAdoo was roundly criticized for his decision to bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith during the 2017 season, which arguably expedited his departure.